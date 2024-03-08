10 Sleep Week essentials for under $100 at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s Sleep Awareness Week (March 10 to 16), a time the National Sleep Foundation takes to reemphasize the connection between our sleep and our health and wellbeing. We all know that life can throw a lot at us making it sometimes difficult to prioritize self-care and good sleep habits. But even as responsibilities pile up, demanding our attention, it's important that we still try to get good sleep. Frequent drivers should know the impact of good sleep better than most; drowsy driving is dangerous. And while good sleep won’t guarantee that you’ll never be in an accident, being tired can negatively impact alertness behind the wheel.

In the spirit of Sleep Week, we've compiled a list of top user-rated items, all under $100, that aim to promote self-care, relaxation and good sleep. Hopefully, they can help lead to good sleep habits as well.

$26.97 on Amazon

Key Features:

Unisex kimono-style bathrobe

Nearly 9,000 ratings

17 colors to choose from

Made from 60% natural cotton and 40% polyester

Turquaz Robes is a lightweight bathrobe that provides comfort and warmth whether you just jumped out of the shower or enjoying a relaxing night in. It comes in various sizes up to XXL.

$55.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

Weighs 20 lbs

Designed for adults about 190-210 lbs

60-inches by 80-inches

17 colors to choose from

Comes in various sizes and weights

Clip a $5 off coupon at check out for additional savings

If you’re a sleep aficionado, then a weighted blanket is something you need to try out if you have yet to do so. The Yescool Weighted Blanket is a queen-size option equipped with glass beads in its 5-inch by 5-inch squares. It's made from 100% polyester and is machine-washable in cold water on a gentle cycle. It's recommended to air dry this blanket.

$25.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

Increases humidity in dry rooms

Includes a timer and an auto-off safety switch

BPA-free material

Over 54,000 user ratings with a 4.4- out of 5-star rating

If you’re having trouble sleeping due to low humidity levels in your room, then maybe an aromatherapy humidifier is a solution for you. Asakuki 500ml Premium Oil Diffuser adds moisture to the air, increasing the humidity levels to help with dry skin, dry throat and congestion. Additionally, you can choose your favorite essential oils to provide a therapeutic experience while you venture off to dreamland.

$59.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

16 sleep sounds including lullabies

Includes colorful night lights

Features bedtime and time-to-rise sounds

Currently number one best seller on Amazon in night lights

This item is for the tiniest of sleepers. The Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine is a night light, that puts off a soft soothing glow and is a noise machine. You can use it to play white noise, music, nursery stories, and more. With nearly 40,000 ratings and a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the app-controlled night light and noise machine is a great tool for providing your little dreamers with a good night's sleep.

$32.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

It has a length of 55-inches

Portable and Inflatable design

Made from PVC Oxford fabric

Sleep is very important on the road and on vacation. The Haitral Car Bed Camping Mattress converts your SUV's back seat into a bed allowing you to enjoy a good night's sleep even if you don't have a tent. Over 3,000 people have rated this car bed and given it a 4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.

$56.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

Queen-size mattress topper

Comes in various sizes

Infused with cooling gel

Choose between 2 or 3 inches

If you love your mattress but want to enhance the top bedding layer for more comfort and support then you might want to consider getting a mattress topper. The Linespa 2-inch gel-infused memory foam mattress topper can provide this comfort, without the need to replace your entire mattress. The gel-infused memory foam is designed to cool, adding to your comfort level while you sleep.

$16.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

Weighs 120 grams

Zero eye pressure

100% light blocking

Clip 15% off coupon at checkout

YFONG Weighted Sleep Mask is an adjustable and ergonomic sleep aid that helps people get a good night's sleep by blocking out distracting light. In addition to keeping things dark for its wearers, YFONG claims that its mask also helps users with eye fatigue, provides migraine relief, and sinus pain and pressure as well.

$39.99 on Amazon

Key Feature:

Adjustable temperature ranging from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit

Covers a room up to 200 sq ft

Heat output 1,500 watts

Weighs 3.04 lbs with a height of 10 inches

Dreo Portable Electric Space Heater is a great addition to the bedroom or any room that needs a little extra warmth to facilitate relaxation. It’s compact and warms a traditional bedroom by circulating the heat around. It also features overheating and tip-over protection, as well as adjustable speed and temperature. Don’t forget to clip the 10% off coupon for additional discounts.

$64.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

Great for travelers

Can be positioned in any direction

Easy to carry

Made from soft fleece and foam padding

The Trtl Travel Pillow is made for travelers who still want to get some sleep even when they're on the go and away from their familiar beds. The internal support system is designed to help sleepers nod off without experiencing stiff necks or sore shoulders. The great part about this little sleep aid is that it's compact for easy transport and storage, it's machine-washable and comes in 5 colors to match your style.

$75 on Amazon

Key Features:

Filled with memory foam and microfiber

Adjustable filling

CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified

Over 58,000 user ratings on Amazon

Along with your mattress, your pillows are one of the most important elements on your bed. Coop Home Goods aims to provide you with restful sleep via its adjustable pillow. The pillow is designed for back, stomach, or side sleepers. And you can add or remove filling to match your ideal comfort level.