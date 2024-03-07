Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Music is a universal language. It helps us to connect with others, express and experience emotions, fuel a fun time, and more. When you want to bring your music on the road, a portable speaker is a great addition to any suitcase or carry-on. These affordable options were selected because they’re currently the best-selling portable speakers available at Amazon. And they’re on sale today!

$26.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

24 hour playtime when fully charged

Comes in five different colors

IPX5 rating against water splashes and spills

Currently, this speaker is the number one best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker on Amazon gathering over 5,000 user ratings. It has a minimalist design and is compact for easy portability. This speaker provides users with a well-balanced sound with less distortion. You can connect more than one speaker together creating stereo sound with light effects that are synced with the music.

$21.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

IP67 waterproof rating

Easy to carry

8 hours of battery life

Weighs 6.2 ounces

The EWA Travel Case Portable Speaker is a minimalist dream. Don’t let the compact and tiny designs fool you, this wireless speaker can provide users with clear sound with bass. Standing a little under 2 inches the EWA speaker can fit in your pocket, purse, or go-to bag, and there are 4 colors to choose from.

$20.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

IPX5 waterproof rating

100 feet of wireless range

9 colors to choose from

Over 190,000 customer ratings

OontZ Angle 3 Portable Speaker with a massive discount of 48% off on Amazon. While its primary function is to be used for the outdoors thanks to its high waterproof rating, it can also be used for the home or office. And with its wireless connectivity of up to 100 feet, you can virtually play it anywhere.

$79.92 on Amazon

Key Features:

IPX7 waterproof rating

Pair multiple speakers

Has a 3.5mm audio jack

14 colors to choose from

JBL and high-quality audio equipment are synonymous. The compact JBL FLIP 5 waterproof speaker is no exception. It is an ideal size for travel and easy storage but without sacrificing powerful sound. With 12 hours of playtime, the JBL FLIP 5 offers hours of entertainment at home or on the road. And it currently has a near-perfect user rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and over 75,000 ratings. At 38% off, this minimalist speaker is a must-have.

$28.84 on Amazon

Key Features:

IPX7 waterproof rating

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Over 39,000 ratings on Amazon

Can fit in the palm of your hand

JBL GO2 is a portable waterproof speaker that features noise canceling and a built-in microphone to receive and make calls. A full charge can provide users with up to 5 hours of playtime. The best part is that it has an audio cable input for even more connected sound. We love the compact form factor.

$38.07 on Amazon

Key Features:

IPX7 waterproof rating

Designed for the outdoors

Almost 74,000 ratings on Amazon

Simple button selections

12 colors to choose from

JBL Clip 3 is an ideal piece of audio equipment for hikers. It's waterproof and comes equipped with a carabiner letting you clip your speaker to your backpack for easy hands-free transport. The JBL Clip 3 can also be used to answer calls and you can listen to your music for up to 10 hours.

$27.99 on Amazon

Key Features:

IPX5 waterproof

24 hours of playtime

Stereo sound

Up to 66 feet of Bluetooth connectivity

In-house tuned digital signal processor for deep bass

Lightweight unibody design

Over 100,000 reviews with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker has placed itself among the best portable speakers at Amazon thanks to its 100,000 plus reviews, 24-hour playtime, lightweight unibody, and IPX5 waterproof rating. It’s simple, tough, and will do the job whether you're at home or on the go.

$149 on Amazon

Key Features:

Custom-engineered transducer for amazing sound quality

Can detect the position of your speaker for optimal performance

IP67 waterproof rating and can float on water

Resists rust, corrosion, UV light, and withstands drops

12 hours of battery life after 4 hours of charging time

Can receive and make calls

Have access to Siri and Google Assistant

Almost 28,000 reviews with a star rating of 4.8 out of 5

Bose is a household name for quality audio gear and their SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker is a must-have for music lovers. Not only does it play amazing sound but it has an IP67 waterproof rating with the ability to float on water and it’s not just a speaker, it can also make or receive calls with access to Siri or Google Assistant.