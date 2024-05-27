These are the top 5 safest states for older drivers

It’s no secret that our bodies change when we age, making some everyday activities more difficult and dangerous. A new report from CNN Underscored Money showed that older drivers are more likely to be involved in a crash, but some states are far more hazardous than others.

The study looked at drivers aged 55 and older by comparing 17 metrics, including insurance, licensing and road safety. It found that Minnesota was the safest for those drivers, with the sixth-lowest rate of fatal crashes and the fewest pedestrian crash fatalities. The top five safest states include:

Minnesota New Hampshire Hawaii Massachusetts New York

Massachusetts and New York are significantly more densely populated than the first three states on the list. Drivers in Massachusetts receive vision screenings when renewing their license after 75, and New York had the third-highest rate of insured drivers, helping them climb into the top five.

CNN noted that New England and East Coast states were the safest for older drivers, with eight of the top 10 safest coming from those areas. New England and Midwestern states had the lowest fatality rates, with Rhode Island showing the fewest fatalities and Massachusetts coming in third.

The study also looked at road safety and conditions. States in the Deep South, Southwest and West were the worst in these areas, though data for the least safe places were not included. These states lacked quality infrastructure, with more bridges and roads considered to be in poor condition per 1,000 square miles of land area. They also had higher rates of uninsured drivers and fewer age-related checks before renewing a driver’s license. Some states showed more unlicensed drivers.

While the study is interesting, it’s important to note that some of the metrics might not be directly related to driving safety. CNN looked at median incomes, and while some research has shown that lower-income areas tend to have more crashes than affluent regions, higher-income drivers have also been found to be more aggressive behind the wheel.