Dash cam shows what driver saw as crash sends semi-truck dangling off a bridge

Dash cams and cellphones have made everyday traffic accidents viral sensations on social media, but one recent semi-truck crash made national news. The driver’s camera captured an accident that sent her massive vehicle through a guardrail and left it dangling off the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, 100 feet above the Ohio River.

The video, which includes in-cabin and front-facing footage, shows a pickup truck veering into driver Sydney Thomas’ lane after rear-ending a stationary vehicle. That driver’s impact with Thomas pushed her truck to the left into oncoming traffic. After plowing through the rails on the other side, the cab of her truck was left hanging off the edge of the bridge. Thankfully, the trailer and parts of the truck remained stuck on the bridge, and the hitch connection was strong enough to hold the tractor.

Rescue crews pulled a dramatic recovery, rappelling off the bridge to snatch Thomas to safety. The driver who hit Thomas was seen swerving around other vehicles and driving erratically before the accident. The local district attorney told reporters, “This is the result, manifesting extreme indifference to human life, that could result in serious physical injury or death.”

That driver is looking at multiple charges related to the crash, including wanton endangerment and driving with a suspended license. Thomas is just thankful to be alive. Speaking with WHAS, she said, “When I went through the railing, I was like, ‘Wow, this is a crazy way to die.’ He took my suspension out, which meant it didn’t matter which way I turned my wheel. I lost control, I held onto the wheel. I couldn’t swerve into the other lane.”

Thomas continued, “I really thought I was going to die. Sometimes you pray, and I’m guilty of this: I pray and I don’t think God is listening. But he was that day.”