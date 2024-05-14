Why Biden's quadrupled Chinese EV tariffs will have little immediate impact

The big headline from President Biden’s new tariffs on Chinese goods announced Tuesday was the massive hit to electric vehicles made in China. New duties on EVs from companies like BYD, Geely, and NIO are set to quadruple in 2024, to 100% from 25% of the cost of the vehicle. But the question remains — will Biden’s EV tariff move make any difference for EV sales in America? The White House’s sweeping array of new tariffs will raise duties on $18 billion in Chinese imports like steel to semiconductors to medical products. But it is the focus on EVs and manufacturing that stands out. The White House earmarked billions via the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to boost EV adoption and charging, and to create an American manufacturing industrial complex to support EV production.

Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor-05 View 19 Photos

Problem for Polestar Biden’s move to protect his EV bet is not surprising. And the overall effect on the American consumer will, initially, be slim to none, as there are very few Chinese made EVs for sale in America. Currently, only Buick, Lincoln, Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo ship vehicles made in China into the U.S., Sam Fiorani of AutoForecast Solutions noted to Yahoo Finance. Of those cars, Polestar is the only one that imports an EV, though Lotus has just started shipping its luxury EV in extremely limited quantities. According to KBB, 1.2 million EVs were sold in America in 2023. Polestar did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beyond the Polestar 2 sedan it currently sells, Polestar was on the verge of expanding its offerings here, starting with the Polestar 3 SUV. The good news for Polestar is that it plans to begin production in South Carolina later this year. Polestar does not break out its overall global sales by territory, but the company delivered 54,600 cars across territories like the China, the EU, and the U.S. last year. Even if a generous half of those vehicles are counted as U.S. sales, the percent of Chinese-made EVs sold in America makes up just over 2% of all EV sales.

Polestar 3 action front three quarter high View 19 Photos