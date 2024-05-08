The 2025 Land Rover Defender is entering its new model year with some minor updates, the most notable being a new captain’s chairs offering on the three-row 130.

Instead of a bench in the second row as the only option, you can now select the Captain Chairs Pack in the configurator which brings total seating capacity down to seven instead of eight. The new, luxurious captain’s chairs are both heated and cooled, feature armrests on both sides, are fitted with winged headrests and leave the space in between them open for easier passage to the third row. A pair of cupholders just behind the front center console replaces the fold-down armrest/cupholder from the bench’s middle seat, too.

Beyond the new seating arrangement in the 130, Land Rover says it’s simplified the specification process by moving a number of individual options into preset “packs” to reduce ordering complexity. Land Rover already had plenty of “packs” available in previous model years, but the company says it’s diving deeper into this strategy for 2025.

There’s no word of it here, but Land Rover revealed a Sedona Edition of its Defender 110 in Europe today with a unique Sedona Red exterior and special accents throughout the car. It looks fantastic (seen in the photo directly above), but again, Land Rover hasn’t noted U.S. availability of the special model.

Pricing for the 2025 Defender lineup is also out as of today, and it sees the two-door 90 go up by $500 to $58,375. The 110 starts at $62,275 (up $200) and the 130 at $71,175 (up $600). Land Rover says 2025 models will hit dealers in late summer this year.

