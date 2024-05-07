Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II unveiled with subtle design updates

Rolls-Royce set another sales record in 2023, and it's giving the Cullinan — its best-selling model — a round of mid-cycle updates to keep the momentum going. The Series II model stands out from the outgoing Cullinan with design changes and more technology inside.

The exterior updates are relatively subtle, and Rolls-Royce notes that's intentional; the Cullinan has been so popular since its debut in 2018 that it didn't want to risk alienating buyers by giving the SUV a major overhaul. It nonetheless points out that the changes represent "the most extensive Series II development" in its history. Market research shaped many of the updates: the Cullinan was Rolls-Royce's first entry into the SUV segment, and executives have learned a lot since production started. One interesting detail relates to the driver. In 2018, when the Cullinan went on sale, less than 70% were self-driven. That's changed: in 2024, less than 10% are driven by a chauffeur.

Up front, the Cullinan features more streamlined-looking headlights accented by thin daytime running lights that stretch into the bumper and bigger air intakes. The grille has been redesigned and it's illuminated for the first time, while the trim around the exhaust outlets has a new look. There's also a brushed stainless-steel plate in the middle of the rear bumper that runs under the car, and buyers can order 23-inch wheels for the first time. They're milled from a billet of aluminum and they feature a three-dimensional design that can be fully polished.

The popular Black Badge trim returns, and it will be available at launch. It gets an assortment of blacked-out design details inside and out.

Many of the changes made to the interior reflect how much technology has evolved since the Cullinan made its debut. Rolls-Royce added a glass panel that stretches across the entire dashboard. It includes the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system's display (which is better integrated into the dashboard than the outgoing Cullinan's display). Most of this interface is shared with the Spectre. The part of the dashboard that's ahead of the front passenger is illuminated thanks to 7,000 dots laser-etched into a strengthened type of glass. While some motifs are pre-loaded into the system, customers can also create their own by working directly with Rolls-Royce's designers.

Rolls-Royce looked to the outdoors to design new types of upholstery and trim materials. Gray Stained Ash trim is available; the logs used to make it are individually selected, hand-stained, and peppered with microscopic metallic particles. This process took over four years. There's also a new type of cloth upholstery called Duality Twill available that was developed jointly by Rolls-Royce and a master weaver that the brand has since hired. Making a full Duality Twill interior requires 20 hours, 2.2 million stitches, and about 11 miles of thread.

Power still comes from a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, but its output hasn't been announced. For context, the outgoing Cullinan uses the same engine, which develops 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. And, the Cullinan continues to come standard with a rear-wheel steering system and an air suspension system.

Cullinan Series II sales will start soon. Pricing hasn't been announced.