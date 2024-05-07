Blacked-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge returns with new design

Rolls-Royce's blacked-out Cullinan Black Badge was popular enough to warrant a follow-up. Designed for buyers who want a less traditional look, the Cullinan Series II-based Black Badge features specific exterior details and carbon fiber trim that takes 21 days to manufacture.

BMW-owned Rolls-Royce isn't the only carmaker that offers a blacked-out trim level, but it takes the look further than most. Up front, the illuminated grille is finished in black with contrasting silver accents, though buyers can alternatively order an all-black grille, and all of the exterior trim pieces (including the power-retractable Spirit of Ecstasy emblem, the trim around the window, and even the door handles) are black as well. Black Badge-specific 23-inch wheels and red-painted brake calipers round out the list of major exterior changes.

Inside, one of the highlights is the Technical Carbon trim also found in the original Cullinan Black Badge. Rolls-Royce notes that this trim is finished with six coats of lacquer, cured for 72 hours, and hand-polished. There are 23 individual trim pieces; making them takes 21 days.

One of the numerous upholstery options is a type of cloth called Duality Twill. It's made from bamboo and inspired by the bamboo grove in Le Jardin des Méditerranées, which is a park located in the south of France that's home to numerous exotic plants from around the world. Here again, the amount of work that goes into each detail is stunning: Rolls-Royce notes that making a full Duality Twill interior requires up to 2.2 million stitches and 11 miles of thread. Other upholstery types are available, and the list of options includes a champagne cooler.

Power comes from a stock, 6.75-liter V12 that's twin-turbocharged to 591 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rolls-Royce added a driving mode called "Low" that changes the exhaust system's tone and volume and makes the shifts 50% quicker when the throttle is pushed at least 90% in. It also decreased the brake pedal's travel.

There's no word yet on how much of a premium the Black Badge carries over the standard Cullinan Series II.