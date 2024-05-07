Bentley Batur Convertible is a coachbuilt, W12-powered stunner

Remember the Bentley Batur from a couple of years ago? Well, it’s back, but this time it’s without a roof, so allow us to introduce you to the Bentley Batur Convertible.

Many of the details are similar to the coupe, meaning it has an uprated twin-turbo W12 engine and is a coachbuilt car by Bentley’s Mulliner division. Unlike the Continental GTC that can seat four, the Batur Convertible is only a two-seater, eschewing the rear seats for a gorgeous “airbridge” behind the front two seats – it’s meant to remind of roofless sports cars of old. Plus, if you look underneath the airbridge and tapered cowls, you’ll notice it offers a little bit of storage space for luggage to augment the trunk.

The W12 engine under its long hood is more potent than most of Bentley’s W12-powered cars thanks to a revised intake, upgraded turbochargers, new intercoolers, titanium exhaust and a unique engine tune, bringing output to 740 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

This particular reveal car (car number 0) is an engineering development vehicle so won’t be counted toward the 16 Bentley plans to build. Customization options are truly limitless, Bentley says. The one you’re looking at here is finished in Vermillion Gloss over Vermillion Satin Duo, or in other words, orange. You’ll notice it features Bentley’s ombre effect front grille option that flows from a dark color to the bright Vermillion Gloss as the grille traverses from the center to its edges. An added splash of sportiness is visible with its carbon fiber front splitters, side skirts and rear diffuser. And those 22-inch wheels with Vermillion accents look fantastic, too.

Its interior features limitless customization options, and Bentley says its design is inspired by the wraparound interior seen in the Bacalar. It’s revealed via an electronically operated soft top that goes down in 19 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. Essentially every surface of the interior is customizable in both color and finish, Bentley says. It highlights the use of 3D-printed rose gold that’s seen on the engine start/stop buttons, drive mode selector, vent controls and as an insert on the steering wheel itself. In case you were curious, the gold comes from the centuries-old Jewelry Quarter of Birmingham, England.

Bentley didn’t say whether the Batur Convertible is sold out yet, but we suspect it could be considering only 16 slots are available. Each car will take “several months” to build, and Bentley suspects these will be some of its final cars off the line with its W12 engine.