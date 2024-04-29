Pour one out for the Ram 1500 Classic in Canada

While the Ram 1500 received a significant update, entering its fifth generation in the 2019 model year, the automaker continued selling the older model alongside it under the Ram 1500 Classic name. The Classic, which is only sold in two configurations in the U.S., is leaving the Canadian market, as Ram recently announced that it had stopped building the model for buyers north of the border.

Ram 1500 Classic trucks will continue in the U.S. and Mexico, but the automaker will only continue sales in Canada until it exhausts its current inventory. We should pour one out for the slightly more affordable Classic, but Ram will continue selling other models in the country, including the 1500, Ram HD, Ram Chassis Cab, and Ram ProMaster van.

The Classic sold well early on, with Automotive News and J.D. Power reporting that it made up almost a third of the brand’s pickup sales in 2019. Recent updates to the newer Ram 1500 have made it more attractive with better tech and a spectacular interior, especially in higher trim levels.

Ram hasn’t detailed plans to discontinue the Classic in the U.S. or Mexico, but the writing is on the wall, though it's still showing up in the configurator for model year 2024. The company plans further updates to the Ram 1500 for 2025 and has a new electric model coming soon, which will likely consume much of its planning and production resources going forward.

That said, the 2024 Ram 1500 Classic saw a significant price bump over the previous model year, climbing from just over $32,000 to $38,705 before destination, taxes, and options. That only makes it around $700 cheaper than the base Ram 1500 Tradesman, which offers a better (but still basic) interior and more optional equipment.

If and when Ram cuts the Classic here, the move will leave it with truck prices that climb into the stratosphere. Midrange trims cost anywhere between $60,000 and $76,000, while the upcoming Tungsten trim takes things over the top with a starting price of more than $87,000. That’s before options, which, with the click of a mouse, can bring the price close to $100,000.