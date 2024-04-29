High-end Bentley Bentayga Apex adds weight-saving carbon goodies, plus nice pinstripes

Bentley is going on a carbon binge, by introducing the Bentayga Apex Edition, developed by its in-house Mulliner bespoke division and advertised as the ‘’most dynamic-looking and driving Bentayga ever.’’

What’s novel about this crossover, which will be limited globally to only 20 units, is its reliance down low on lighter-weight carbon: 22-inch carbon rims that save a significant six kilograms each in unsprung mass over the standard items.

And slotted behind those wheels, a set of carbon silicon discs, which Bentley says can offer improved braking performance, survive temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees, and shave another 20 kilos of weight compared to iron rotors. By employing weight reduction materials, the luxury British brand claims the Apex models achieve improved steering agility — that a carbon wheel does not flex on the road — as well as better braking response and less tire wear.

As far as fashion elements for the limited-edition Apex, well-heeled customers will be able to choose from six ‘curated themes by Mulliner,” including Extreme Silver with Beluga stripe and Signal Yellow pinstripes, Pale Brodgar with Anthracite stripe and Bacalar bronze pinstriping, and Alpine Green with matching stripe and orange pinstripe. We’re especially enticed by Theme 1, comprised of an exterior in Candy Red satin, with a livery of Anthracite and Arctic White stripe and pinstripes in Arctic White. Bentley describes the interior thusly: “Arctic White main hide and Hotspur secondary hide are complemented by Arctic White contrast stitching and seat piping. This contrast colour can also be found framing the satin carbon fibre fascia and waistrails.”

Design aside, the Apex Edition is based on the Bentayga S, which houses a 550-horsepower twin-turbo V8 with a top speed of 180 mph, with rear axle steering and active anti-roll technology. Most drivers would probably be satisfied with the common S model, which retails at a starting price of about $220,000. No pricing or availability for the Apex editions have yet been announced.