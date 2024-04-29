Fisker tells its staff that four companies are interested in buying it

Fisker is nearing bankruptcy, but there might be a light at the end of the long, dark tunnel it's been traveling in for the past few months. Four companies have shown an interest in buying the troubled brand, according to comments made during a meeting by founder Henrik Fisker.

"We still have some time to get other offers on Fisker. We do have four car companies that have signed NDAs," the executive said during what's described as an "all-hands meeting" for staff members held earlier this month. "However, they obviously need time to get some diligence."

Business Insider, who reported the comments, adds that Fisker didn't reveal the identity of the four companies. He specified that they're car companies, but that's a vague term that could refer to anything from a small startup with shady backing to a major group that's been around for over a century. Similarly, there's no word on how long it will take for these companies to decide whether to make an offer on Fisker.

In spite of its setbacks, including damning reviews of the only model it has managed to bring to production, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probe, and reports of thousands of canceled orders, Fisker seemingly remains fairly attractive to investors. Nissan briefly considered buying the carmaker earlier in 2024 but the talks ended without a deal, according to an earlier report. Deutsche Bank is helping Fisker look for takeover candidates, and the company has already turned down one offer that wasn't "sufficient," its CEO said.

Fisker hasn't commented on the report.

Meanwhile, industry trade journal Automotive News (subscription only) reports Henrik Fisker has listed his personal home — an 11,800-square-foot mansion in Hollywood Hills — for sale at $35 million, though you can also rent it for $125,000 per month. The publication notes $35 million is more than Fisker's market cap, which stood at $33.7 million when it was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.