2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS adds power, sharpness, and bronze

When Porsche refreshed the third-generation Cayenne for the 2024 model year, the GTS took the year off, Porsche more keen to get its Turbo and E-Hybrid trims out. As the driver-centric performance option nodding to purity, the Gran Turismo Sport trim in standard and Coupe forms always seeks the sharpest balance of handling and weight with the required luxury. Now the trim will open the Cayenne's 2025 model year launches, bringing more power and a touch of Cayenne Turbo tech with it.

The twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 adds 40 more horsepower and 30 more pound-feet of torque than the 2023 Cayenne GTS, taking peak numbers to 493 hp and 487 lb-ft. That's 29 more horses than found in the Cayenne S that uses the same engine, 19 horses below the Cayenne S E-Hybrid. All that go runs through an eight-speed transmission to both axles, the gearbox said to offer shorter shift times in Sport mode.

Engineers swiped the Turbo GT Coupe's front-axle pivot bearings that increase the front wheels' negative camber by a fraction of a degree, aiding turn-in response. The Turbo GT also provided its water-cooling circuit for the AWD for restraining temperatures during long bouts of hard running. Trim-specific tuning for the air suspension gets help from a torque vectoring rear differential as standard; Porsche's new active anti-roll suspension will be an option.

Every GTS comes with the automaker's Sport Design Package as standard, but instead of the body-colored trim applied to the previous version, the new GTS puts on gloss black for bits like greenhouse trim, rockers, and fender garnish. And instead of the previous black exhaust tips, the new pipe extensions come in dark bronze. GTS Coupe customers get the option of three lightweight packages that include center-exit bronze tips and can cut as much as 55 pounds from the SUV's curb weight. Tinted headlights and taillights come on every version as standard, a set of 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels hide red brake calipers.

Inside, there are all the treats launched with this latest Cayenne, plus GTS-exclusive fittings like the suede-adjacent Race Tex upholstery matched with leather, held together with red stitching. Black is the default color, Slate Gray and Carmine Red are available at some point after launch. Porsche also added more bolstering to the sports seats.

Pricing starts at $126,985 for the standard Cayenne, roughly $12,000 more than before, and $131,495 for the coupe, a roughly $14,000 rise over the last model. Orders are open now, deliveries should begin toward the end of the year.