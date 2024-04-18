Next-gen GMC Terrain teased looking chiseled in AT4 trim

The next-generation GMC Terrain is coming soon, as GMC just dropped its first teaser of the redesigned compact crossover. It makes sense that GMC is re-doing the Terrain now, as its Bowtie-badged equivalent, the Chevrolet Equinox, was just completely redesigned, too.

GMC teased the new Terrain in its most rugged AT4 trim, and the look sure is a bold one from this partial front-end view. From the headlights to the upright grille and chiseled hood, this Terrain is looking more Yukon- and truck-like than ever before. Expect the AT4 version seen here to mirror the Equinox Activ trim from an equipment perspective by adding all-terrain tires wrapping smaller-diameter wheels for a legit boost off-road. It may also feature a unique front bumper for improved approach angle. As for the interior, spy photos have shown that it will differ significantly from its Chevy cousin. Those photos show a tall, vertically-oriented screen that takes its cues from the GMC Acadia.

There isn’t much in the way of details provided by GMC, but the company does let on that the new Terrain – this will be its third generation – will have a “bolder, more assertive design” throughout the vehicle. Based on the Equinox, we're expecting it to get the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 175 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel and front-wheel drivetrains will likely be offered as well. A full reveal isn’t planned until “later this year,” leading us to believe this Terrain will be a 2025 model year vehicle just like the Equinox is. It’s also scheduled to launch after the refreshed Yukon, which GMC says is coming along later this year, too.

