2024 Shelby Super Snake upgrades the Mustang with insane power and plenty of carbon fiber

The latest S650 Ford Mustang made numerous improvements over the outgoing generation, including a revised powertrain and better tech. Now that it’s had time to marinate on the new car, Shelby American has given it the Super Snake treatment, taking the already capable Mustang to the next level with far more power and performance, a unique interior, and a wide body kit.

Shelby supercharged the Mustang’s 5.0-liter V8 with a 3.0-liter Whipple unit, bringing output to more than 830 horsepower and adding a beefier radiator and heat exchanger. All cars get performance half shafts, but manual models get a one-piece drive shaft and a short-throw shifter. A Shelby by Borla exhaust system finishes the package and gives the car a throaty sound.

Exterior upgrades include an aluminum Super Snake hood with pin locks, carbon fiber hood vents, wide body front fenders, and a wide body front fascia assembly. Shelby also installed a carbon fiber Super Snake rear wing and rear diffuser, along with plenty of company logos, to make sure everyone knows what you’ve got. The 20-inch forged magnesium wheels cut almost 37 pounds from the stock Mustang wheels, at just nine pounds per corner, giving the car better acceleration and shortening braking distances.

Inside, the car gets Super Snake door sill plates, a Shelby shifter for manual models, embroidered floor mats, and Cobra puddle lamps. Convertible variants add a light bar, and each car has plaques displaying its production number and engine.

The 2024 Shelby Super Snake is a one-year-only build, and the company said it’s limiting production to 250 units in the United States and limited availability in other markets. Pricing is yet to be announced, but it’s likely significantly more expensive than other Mustang upgrades Shelby offers, such as the GT500SE, which adds $29,995 to the car’s MSRP. The good news is that the company’s builds come with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty to replace the factory coverage.