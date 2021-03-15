Shelby Super Snake Speedster limited edition is an 825-hp hair dryer

Las Vegas-based tuner Shelby added a two-seater model called Speedster to the Super Snake range for 2021. Based on the convertible, it's a limited-edition pony car with a power output that lands deep in supercar territory.

Shelby designed the Speedster in-house. It's an evolution of the Mustang convertible, but it has no two-seater equivalent in the Ford portfolio. After removing the rear bench, the company adds a body-colored tonneau cover that fills the space between the front seats and the trunk lid. Specific emblems and stripes add a finishing touch to the look, and the Speedster arguably looks much sportier than the regular convertible on which it's based.

Enthusiasts who want an even meaner look can select a $4,995 option package that adds a wide body kit, painted racing stripes, and a track-ready suspension system provided by Penske. This configuration is shown in the gallery.

Pop the hood, and you'll find a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged to develop 825 horsepower (a 365-horse increase over the stock model) when it's slurping 93-octane fuel. It spins the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Automatic cars get a transmission cooler, while stick-shifted Snakes receive a short shifter. Upgrades to the cooling system, Brembo brakes, and a Borla exhaust line are part of the transformation, too.

We know that 98 units of the Speedster will be available in the United States, but pricing information hasn't been released yet. For context, the 2021 Super Snake coupe — which is also limited to 98 examples — starts at $133,785, a price that includes a 2021 Mustang GT with a six-speed manual transmission as the donor vehicle. Regardless of body style, every version of the Super Snake is covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty from Shelby and remains protected by the powertrain warranty offered by Ford in spite of the substantial modifications.

Shelby's expanded 2021 line-up also includes a Signature Edition package for the GT500. Priced at $104,900 including the cost of the donor vehicle, it bundles upgrades like a lighter carbon fiber hood with functional air vents, an 800-plus-horsepower V8 engine, and suspension changes that give the Mustang a sportier ride. It includes visual modifications, too. Shelby will cap production at 98 cars per model year, and part of the proceeds from each SE package will be donated to the Carroll Shelby Foundation, which helps kids battle life-threatening illnesses.

Executives select the number 98 because company founder Carroll Shelby (1923-2012) would have turned 98 in 2021. Shelby isn't capping production of all of its models to 98 units, however. Its high-performance F-250 Super Baja, which is like an F-150 Raptor that had a growth spurt, will be limited to 250 examples for the 2021 model year.

Related video: