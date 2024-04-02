Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Edition 1 is limited to 25 units in the U.S.

Mercedes-AMG unveiled a limited-edition version of the CLA 45 S called Edition 1 that will be rarer than many hypercars. Limited to 25 units for the American market, the sedan features several edition-specific design details inside and out and a long list of standard equipment.

Like most of AMG's previous Edition 1 models, the CLA 45 S stands out primarily with eye-catching styling cues — it's not for those looking to keep a low profile. It's finished in Manufaktur Mountain Gray Magno, and designers added orange accents to the front end, the sides, and the rear end for a touch of contrast. There's also a big "AMG" decal with an orange outline and a checkered-flag background on both sides.

Several equipment packages found on the standard CLA 45's list of options come standard on the Edition 1. One is the AMG Night Package Plus, which brings black exterior accents; it's a $750 option on the regular-production model. Another is the AMG Aerodynamics Package, which adds a bigger front splitter, a larger trunk lid-mounted spoiler, and a deeper diffuser; Mercedes-AMG normally charges $1,550 for it. Red-painted brake calipers visible through 19-inch cross-spoke forged wheels finished in matte black add a finishing touch to the look.

Step inside and you'll find AMG Performance front seats with black microfiber upholstery and orange contrast stitching, orange "CLA 45 S" logos on the front headrests, and red illuminated sill plates. We're wondering why they're not orange, like the rest of the accents scattered across the interior. Black and aluminum trim on the dashboard and on the door panels echoes the checkered-flag exterior decals.

It's standard CLA 45 S fare under the hood, which isn't a bad thing: Power comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine called M139 internally and rated at 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends the engine's power to the four wheels, and AMG quotes a four-second zero-to-60-mph time. Two multi-plate clutches on the rear differential distribute the engine's power between front and rear axles, and between each of the rear wheels, to improve traction and handling.

Pricing for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S starts at $82,354 including a $1,150 destination charge, and deliveries will start later in 2024. For context, the base 2024 CLA 45 S starts at $66,550 including the same destination charge while the entry-level CLA 250 costs $44,350.