2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 kicks off new model

It has become a tradition for Mercedes to create a special Edition 1 version of any new model it launches, regardless of whether it's an entry-level crossover or a fresh AMG-tuned car. And the new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door is no exception. Its Edition 1 will only be available on the top-spec GT 63 S with a 630-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and all-wheel drive.
What the Edition 1 trim adds is mostly cosmetic. Each one is painted in a matte gray with matte gray offset stripes over the top, and additional gray stripe graphics on each side. It also comes standard with the AMG Aerodynamics package, the most impressive component of which is the fixed rear wing. It also comes with 21-inch forged AMG wheels.
Inside, the cosmetic additions continue. It comes with AMG sport seats as standard, and the interior has a gray and black color scheme to match the outside. It does get a dash of color in the form of the contrasting yellow stitching, as well as the ambient lighting. Carbon fiber trim is scattered about, too.
Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but expect the Edition 1 to be the most expensive of the new AMG GT four-door line. It will likely go on sale along with the regular GT 63 and GT 63 S models in early 2019. The entry-level AMG GT 53 will hit dealers later that year.
