Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will start racing later in 2024

Hyundai's first electric hot hatch, the Ioniq 5 N, will get the opportunity to prove its mettle on the track later in 2024. The company unveiled a race-ready model called Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup that will compete in a new category named eN1 that was created exclusive for electric vehicles.

At its core, the eN1 Cup is a standard Ioniq 5 N. It's built on Hyundai's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and it's powered by a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that draw electricity from an 84-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to zap the four wheels with up to 641 horsepower. Note that this figure is only achieved when a temporary overboost function kicks in; the system makes 601 horses without it.

The similarities largely end there. Developed for professional drivers, the eN1 Cup wears a muscular-looking body kit that includes a bigger front bumper with a massive splitter, wheel arch flares that cover a wider track, polycarbonate windows, specific side skirts, and a huge rear wing for added downforce. The rear bumper gets a wide diffuser, and the eN1 rides on five-spoke forged wheels wrapped by slick tires.

Hyundai released a single picture of the interior, which shows a rectangular steering wheel. The driver sits on a racing seat and faces a digital instrument cluster, and it looks like most of the interior trim (including the headliner) has been removed to save weight. The end result is a race car that weighs around 4,350 pounds, which is around 500 pounds less than the regular-production model. Crucially, the eN1 is equipped with an on-board fire suppression system that's specific to EVs, which tend to burn for longer than gasoline-powered cars.

The eN1 can charge at up to 350 kilowatts thanks in part to an 800-volt electrical system. There's no word on what effect the modifications and the weight savings have on driving range — we're curious to find out how long a full charge lasts in tough, flat-out racing conditions.

More details about the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup's racing program will emerge in the coming months.