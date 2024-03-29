2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid starts at $192,995

The slow drip of 2024 Porsche Panamera trims and pricing continues with the Turbo E-Hybrid trim. So incremental is that process that the Turbo E-Hybrid is actually debuting as a 2025 rather than a 2024, but that matters little in the long run. The Turbo E-Hybrid takes the pinnacle spot in the lineup for the moment, until such time as a potential Turbo S E-Hybrid decides to park itself atop an even higher peak. For now, buyers preferring the biggest power available at the biggest price will get 670 horsepower and 680 pound-feet of torque from the sedan's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. When equipped with the Chrono Package and summer tires, the blitz to 60 miles per hour takes three seconds flat, top speed comes to 196 miles per hour. The price? $192,995 after the $1,995 destination charge — a fulsome $64,200 more than the next currently available trim down, the 4S E-Hybrid.

The previous Panamera hop-scotched over a Turbo E-Hybrid trim, coming in Turbo S and Turbo S E-Hybrid flavors. That Turbo S made 620 hp and 604 lb-ft, the Turbo S E-Hybrid made 690 horses and 641 pound-feet with the help of an electric motor, and came with the perk of 20 miles of all-electric driving. The new version gives up a few ponies in exchange for increased torque to get the same 0-60 time.

The new larger battery with a 25.9-kWh gross capacity/21.8-kWh net refills through a faster 11-kW onboard charger, up from 7 kW. Refilling "in ideal conditions" takes 2.5 hours. The larger battery and a more powerful electric motor could add a few more miles of all-electric range to the previous generation's 19 miles, we're waiting for the EPA to weigh in on that one. Drivers can select the E-Hold mode to retain the battery's current state of charge, or recharge while driving by using the E-Charge mode. The latter mode only works at speeds above 34 miles per hour, and only juices the pack up to 80% to leave capacity in the pack for regenerative braking. Sport mode keeps the battery around 20% once the SOC falls that low, Sport Plus targets at least 30% state-of-charge.

Best of all the 2025 Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid costs about $5,300 less than the 2023 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Orders are open now, deliveries expected in autumn. Sometime between now and then, we expect info on trims like the 4S, GTS, and maybe a Turbo S E-Hybrid.

