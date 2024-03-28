Here are the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7's standard features

Due out later in 2024, the ID.7 will take Volkswagen into the electric sedan segment for the first time. We'll need to be patient to find out how much it costs and how far it can go on a charge, but the German company has detailed the features its latest EV will come standard with.

At launch, buyers will have two trim levels called Pro S and Pro S Plus, respectively, to choose from. Both get an 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, and they're offered with either rear- or all-wheel-drive. The rear-wheel-drive model is rated at 282 horsepower and 402 pound-feet of torque, while selecting all-wheel-drive adds a motor to the front axle for a total output of 335 horsepower (torque hasn't been released yet).

The base Pro S trim comes standard with 19-inch wheels, illuminated Volkswagen logos on both ends, a panoramic glass roof, heated and power-adjustable front seats with a massage function, power-folding door mirrors, a heated steering wheel, electronic air vents, a power-operated hatch, a 15-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, and an augmented-reality head-up display, among other features. The IQ.Drive suite of driving aids comes standard, too; it notably gives the ID.7 the ability to perform driver-initiated automatic lane changes.

Stepping up to the Pro S Plus trim brings 20-inch wheels, dynamic steering, and the DCC adaptive damping system. Drivers will also benefit from Climatronic seats, which offer an upgraded massage function, and a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers.

Volkswagen will offer five exterior colors: Mythos Black, Glacier White, Moonstone Gray, Aquamarine Blue, and Kings Red. The bright, arch-shaped piece of trim above the windows remains regardless of the color. Inside, buyers will be able to pick between Galaxy, which includes black seats, white stitching, and dark trim, and Lunar, which bundles gray seats, gray contrast stitching, and lighter-colored trim.

Pricing and range details will be announced closer to the ID.7's launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. Expect the sedan to be positioned near the top of the Volkswagen range. And, nothing suggests that the ID.7 Tourer station wagon sold in Europe will be sold in the United States alongside the sedan.