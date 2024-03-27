Subaru to recall 119,000 vehicles in the U.S. over airbag system short-circuit

Subaru of America is recalling 118,723 wagons and sedans in the U.S. over an issue that prevents airbags from deploying in a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The recall covers certain Outback and Legacy models produced between 2020 and 2022.

"A capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may crack and short-circuit, which can prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying in a crash," the NHTSA said.

Subaru is aware of 253 warranty claims related to the problem, but said it was not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will replace the ODS sensors on the front passenger seat to remedy the issue for free.

Vehicle owners will be notified within 60 days, and can also look up their car by VIN at NHTSA's recall website.