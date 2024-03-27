2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT trim trades range for capability

General Motors' electric rollout continues, hiccups and all. GM Authority has news on the next Silverado EV pickup trim being released, the 3WT. This is one step down in the Work Truck lineup from the 4WT that launched the electric Silvy, that one priced at $79,900. The 3WT brings the price down to $74,900 in exchange for some performance sacrifices but capability increases. Output from the dual-motor Ultium powertrain comes to 510 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, 15 hp less than in the 4WT. Driving range is the big giveaway, the 3WT estimated to go 393 miles on a charge compared to 450 miles for the 4WT. On the other hand, the 3LT's payload capacity is rated at 1,750 pounds, 350 pounds more than on the 4WT, while 3LT towing capacity comes in at 12,500 pounds, which is 2,500 pounds more than the pricier truck.

GMA says the 3WT is also offered with a new Fleet Package that seems aimed fleets that are more interested in shaving costs than looking spiffy. The package removes the soft tonneau cover, side assist steps, 18-inch black painted aluminum wheels, and dual-level charge cord, and puts the pickup on plain 18-inch wheels.

There are one or two more WT trims on the way, and at some point during the rollout, Chevy will release its fleet-focused Max Trailering package that increases towing capacity to 20,000 pounds.

Dealers also began taking orders for the top retail trim, the Silverado EV RST First Edition, this month. That will get buyers 754 hp and 785 lb-ft, an estimated 400 miles of range, 1,300 pounds of payload capacity and 10,000 pounds of towing, plus plush kit like a glass roof, 14-inch head-up display, 17.7-inch infotainment screen, four-wheel steering, and Super Cruise. The window opened March 11 and only runs until March 29. Reservation holders who make the conversion to buyers will put down $106,995 for each example, before taxes and options.