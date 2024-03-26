Newly-independent Defender brand announces high-performance Octa model

Defender, one of the three brands recently spun off from Land Rover, will launch a high-performance flagship by the end of 2024. The off-roader will be based on the Land Rover Defender 110 but it will receive a powerful twin-turbocharged V8 and numerous chassis updates.

The octahedron shape of a diamond inspired the Octa name, according to Defender, and a scattering of squared-shaped emblems inside and out will help set this model (and other upcoming high-end variants) apart from more affordable trim levels. Zooming in on one of the preview images released by the brand suggest that the Octa also gets a specific body kit and a wider track covered by wheel arch flares.

In some ways, it's almost Raptor-like. It's tall, wide, and it looks like its idea of a midnight snack is a compact crossover.

What's under the sheetmetal should be just as interesting. Defender says power for the Octa comes from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to a mild-hybrid system, though technical specifications haven't been released yet. The off-roader will also come standard with the 6D Dynamics suspension system already available on the Range Rover Sport SV. This hydraulic-based technology keeps pitch and roll in check and ensures the Octa remains nearly flat regardless of whether it's accelerating, braking, or cornering. It also increases wheel travel.

Meaty tires and Brembo brakes will be found on the list of standard features. Inside, the Octa should offer Range Rover-rivaling luxury — Defender is marketing it as the most luxurious member of its range. Reading between the lines suggests that the SUV has the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in its crosshairs. We're guessing that buyers will have an extended list of customization options to choose from, too.

Defender will unveil the Octa later in 2024. Until then, the off-roader will undergo a series of tests in a wide variety of conditions including the scorching desert outside of Dubai, the frozen landscapes of Sweden, the challenging off-road trails of Moab, and the Nürburgring track.