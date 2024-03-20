Jeep Wrangler bids farewell to the V8 with 2024 Rubicon 392 Final Edition

As Frank Sinatra sang, "And now, the end is near, and so I face, the final curtain." After three years in the trenches, that's the song Jeep is playing for the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392, which we knew was headed up to that great trail in the sky this year. The Hemi-powered log-hopper gets ushered out with the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition, which adds performance and cosmetic perks to the flagship off-roader. The Jeep team added another half-inch of suspension lift on top of the 392's standard two-inch kit. Going on tip-toe ups ground clearance to 11.6 inches and water fording capability to 34.5 inches.

Up front, Mopar's triple-loop grille guard bolts to the bumper to protect the grille, the guard also rising over a factory-installed 8,000-pound Warn winch. Along the sides, Jeep upgraded the rock sliders to Mopar heavy-duty units. In the cargo area, there's a 83-piece Mopar tool kit for restoring the nuts and bolts after putting those rock sliders to the test.

Hood and fender graphics and a plaque on the tailgate identify the offering outside. Black Nappa leather against Mayan Gold stitching and Tupelo accents do the same inside, replacing the standard red leather seats, as does the shifter medallion on the knob controlling the eight-speed automatic.

Output doesn't change; the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 still makes 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. But don't forget, the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon comes with more standard equipment, the Xtreme 35 Tire Package and its 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels on 35-inch tires included in the MSRP. Buyers also get the new seven-slot grille, a 12.3-inch Uconnect screen, heated steering wheel, heated 12-way powered front seats, acoustic front glass, the off-road camera, and side curtain airbags.

The brand says it's making 3,700 units for worldwide consumption: 3,300 for the U.S., 300 for Canada, and 100 for other international markets. Available to order now, each one runs $99,995 before the $1,895 destination charge, for a total of $101,890 before any other options, about $8,500 more than the standard Rubicon 392.

