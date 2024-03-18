BMW Neue Klasse X concept previewed ahead of March 21 unveiling

More than merely a new concept, the Neue Klasse served as a preview of a new direction for the entire BMW brand. We haven't seen the production version of it yet, but the company will soon illustrate how it can apply this philosophy to an SUV with a second design study.

BMW's preview image shows little more than the Neue Klasse X's shadow, but at least one interesting detail stands out. It looks like the overall proportions are less daring than the Neue Klasse sedan's, though we'll reserve our final judgment until we see the concept in the metal. We're guessing that the flat surfaces that characterized the sedan have been transferred to the SUV, and we're expecting a similar front-end treatment with lights integrated into a pair of kidney grilles. BMW's aim is to forge a purer and simpler design language for its cars.

The cabin should feature the same basic technology features as the Neue Klasse sedan's. BMW consigned the iDrive controller to the pantheon of automotive history. Instead, the infotainment system is displayed on a wide touchscreen called Panoramic Vision. There's a head-up display, too, and the front passengers can use smartphone-like swiping motions to send widgets between the two displays.

It's not absurd to speculate that the Neue Klasse X rides on the same platform as the Neue Klasse — the architecture is modular, after all. If that's the case, the SUV is electric and its drivetrain is built around an 800-volt architecture for faster charging times. BMW has previously explained that Neue Klasse-based cars should offer more driving range, especially in cold temperatures, than its current crop of electric cars thanks to battery improvements. Driving dynamics should play a big role in the constitution of the X's character.

BMW will unveil the Neue Klasse X concept this Thursday, March 21. Plans to bring the model to production haven't been announced, but in 2023 we spotted a heavily-camouflaged prototype testing on public roads in Germany whose silhouette looks suspiciously like the concept's. All that's certain at this stage is that the first cars built on the Neue Klasse platform are scheduled to roll off the assembly line in 2025.