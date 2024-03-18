2024 Mercedes-AMG GT priced in two V8 trims, will be here in spring

We drove the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT a few months ago, and now it's time to buy it. The second-gen coupe will come to the U.S. in two initial V8 flavors, both powered by a hand-built, twin-turbo 4.0-liter eight-cylinder. The GT 55 makes 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, starting at $134,900 plus a $1,150 destination charge, to total $136,050 before options and fees. The GT 63 extends output to 577 hp and 590 lb-ft. and starts at $177,050 after destination. These are healthy, although not absurd, increases over MSRPs for the last of the first-gen car, when it came in base, C, R, Pro, and Black Series flavors.

In the case of the GT 55, it costs $16,500 more than the base 2021 AMG GT Coupe, yet the old car had more power but less torque at 523 hp and 494 lb-ft. The new GT 63 comes in $9,500 above the 2021 AMG GT R coupe, and it makes the same power but improves on the three-year-old car's 516 lb-ft. Of course, it's key to remember that the new versions are more advanced, better to drive, perform better, and come with back seats that are all-important to a wider range of buyers.

Serious numbers, all, but in context, they aren't bad. The 572-hp Porsche 911 Turbo that makes the easiest comparison starts at about $199,850 after destination and gas-guzzler tax, the 640-hp Turbo S cranks the MSRP up to $233,050. Speaking of which, the first-gen AMG GT got hit with the same $1,000 gas-guzzler tax as the Porsche. Seeing that EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2024 model are a hair lower on the second-gen, best to expect a $1,000 to be added to the GT MSRPs above.

When the coupes begin reaching dealer lots sometime this spring, they'll both rock up with a list of standard equipment including 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, AMG Active Ride Control suspension, rear-wheel steering, an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, and an active rear wing outside. The cabin enjoys a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a 1,170-watt Burmester audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, and, thank heavens, a blind-spot detection system.

The options will include 11 exterior colors, six from Mercedes' Manufaktur catalog, 20- and 21-inch wheels, and visual and performance embellisments like the Night and Carbon Fiber packages and the Aerodynamics Package that adds flics and a fixed rear wing.