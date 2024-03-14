Kia will travel to the 2024 edition of the New York auto show to unveil the K4, a new sedan developed to replace the Forte. Beyond the new name, which follows the path blazed by the K5, the model will stand out from its predecessor with what looks like a bolder-looking design.

We'll need to be patient to find out precisely what the K4 looks like; it's shrouded in darkness in the preview images released by the South Korean brand. However, we can already tell it falls in line with the distinctive approach to design that has permeated most recent additions to the Kia range. Its front end gets T-shaped lights and a sharply-sloped hood, and it features a fastback-like roof line accented by gray trim.

There's a lot going on toward the back of the car. First, the rear door handles are no longer positioned near the belt line; they're integrated into the C-pillar. There are also two kinks in the roof line and quarter panels characterized by a sharp character line and a fin-like D-pillar.

Powertrain details, like much else, remain under wraps. For context, the Forte comes standard with a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and can be ordered with a 1.6-liter four that's turbocharged to 201 horsepower at an extra cost. While the K4 could get different engines, its specifications shouldn't be far off; don't expect a 65-horsepower diesel or a 450-horsepower V8. It will be interesting to see whether the K4 is available with a six-speed manual transmission. As of writing, Kia makes a stick standard on the Forte GT Manual.

Kia will release additional information about the K4 in the coming weeks; it notably pledged to show the exterior design on March 21. The sedan will make its global debut on March 27 at the New York Auto Show, and sales should start shortly after. Pricing hasn't been announced, but we're expecting that the K4 won't cost significantly more than the outgoing Forte, which carries a base price of $21,145.