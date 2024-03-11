The 2025 Audi A3 is being treated to its mid-cycle refresh consisting of a number of design and tech changes for the little sedan. Before we get into it, though, we’ll note that information is a little touch-and-go right now because Audi’s only revealed the new A3 for Europe and hasn’t included specs for the U.S. yet. Basically, today’s a preview, and there will be more to come later.

As for the design, the pictures are an accurate enough depiction of what we’ll get here. It gets a new frameless grille that appears both wider and flatter. The new Audi logo (also looking less three-dimensional) adorns the front end, and the lower bumper and side air intakes are new too. And while the headlights may look similar to before, Audi has a trick up its sleeve with customizable daytime running light signatures. You can choose between four different designs in Audi’s infotainment system (all pictured below), so pick one and keep it, or rotate through looks as you desire. Around back, a new rear bumper and revised lower valance round out the changes. The “Progressive Red” paint seen in the photo gallery at the top of this post is a new color offering, too.

The interior looks familiar at first glance, but there are some changes. A new shifter design eliminates the Porsche-like nub from before in favor of a chunkier sliding piece that sits almost flush with the center console. The air vents are new (designed to emphasize the width of the cockpit); so is the decorative fabric on the dash and 30-color ambient lighting you’ll see featured throughout the interior. The most intriguing of the new lighting elements is a new backlit front door. The fabric panel used here was laser-cut 300 times to allow light to shine through, giving it a unique appearance. A new Sonos 3D sound system will be available as the audio upgrade, but that’s about it when it comes to new tech inside the cabin.

Powertrain options for the U.S. weren’t initially provided (it's currently motivated by a 2.0-liter turbo making 201 horsepower), but Audi says Europe will be able to choose between a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mild-hybrid and a diesel model. A PHEV is said to come at a later date. Also for Europe, Audi says it’s adding a lifted version of the Sportback model (not sold in the U.S.) that it calls the “Allstreet.” The new A3 is going on sale in Europe now, but we’ll need to wait for U.S.-specific information to get a full picture of the refresh and learn of new pricing/availability.

