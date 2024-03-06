Rivian R2 teased again before reveal, key specs leak

The Rivian R2 reveal is but a day away, with a few teasers and a smattering of the debut thunder escaping from the Laguna Beach extravaganza before the appointed time. First, the official stuff: Rivian posted a shot of the R2's rear left corner on X not long ago, the R1 Junior looking exactly like dad. A shot of the entire rear aspect taken at night proves the similarity, a from the black roof to the full-width light bar, although the R2 gets a sharper, squarer swell from the greenhouse to the shoulder line making room for the light bar.

R2. Only three days to go.



Watch the live reveal and reserve your R2 on March 7th.https://t.co/uMdVuBU9f6 | #RivianR2 pic.twitter.com/Zz3DgilRZt — Rivian (@Rivian) March 4, 2024

The unofficial information comes courtesy of Rivian owner Chris Hilbert, who got the wise idea to use a browser's ability to pull up the source code of a web site. When he did this on the R2 page at Rivian's site, he found a range of key specs for the electric SUV. Starting with price, Rivian CEO R. J. Scaringe has long spoken of an MSRP between $40,000 and $60,000. According to the site code, the R2 will start at $47,500; buyers who qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit could get down to $40,000 before destination and options and the rest. The least expensive R1S starts at $74,900 before incentives and destination. Remember, though, Rivian doesn't expect to begin deliveries until 2026, a long way off in these capricious times to lock in prices.

***BREAKING NEWS***



Rivian R2 Specs Leaked!!!



- Starting price $47,500

- Range up to 330 miles

- 0 to 60 in 3 seconds

- Seats 5

- Length 185.6 in

- Width 75 in

- Width with Mirrors 84.4 in

- Height 66.9 in

- Max Ground Clearance 9.8 in

- Wheelbase 15.6 in

- Wheel and Tire… pic.twitter.com/VcB13HW2lh — Chris Hilbert (@Hilbe) March 5, 2024

Battery capacity wasn't listed among the numbers, but 330 miles of range was — 70 miles short of the maximum range available with the R1S. A three-second 0-60 was in there as well. We're going to guess that sprint represents an upper spec that doesn't sell for $47,500.

The dimensions were given as 185.6 inches long, 75 inches wide and 66.9 inches high on a 115.6-inch wheelbase, with 9.8 inches of ground clearance sitting on 32-inch tires. These stats make the R2 15.2 inches shorter than the R1S and 6.8 inches narrower. Rivian lists R1S height including the antenna, we're not sure if that's the case with the R2; as written, the R2's roof sits a whole 10.4 inches lower than that of the R1S, which isn't impossible but seems a bit extreme. Compared to the Jeep Wrangler, the R2 is about 19 inches longer, an inch wider, its roof height 4 inches lower. The R2's 9.8 inches of ground clearance is exactly 1 inch short of the clear air beneath the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Rivian being all about adventure, the R2 gets off-road specs, too: 25-degree approach angle, 27-degree departure angle. We look forward to finding out what's going on with the overhangs on the new ride, the R2 10.6 degrees worse on approach than the R1S and 7.3 degrees worse on departure. Minimum approach and departure angles for the Jeep Wrangler are 41.4 degrees and 35.9 degrees, respectively.

We expect a heap more information to come tomorrow, the livestream starts at 1 p.m. Eastern, Rivian will have operators standing by to take refundable deposits.