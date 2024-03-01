2023-2024 Ford Bronco recalled over hardtop windows that can fall off

Ford has issued a recall that applies to about 7,500 units of the Bronco built during the 2023 and 2024 model years. The off-roaders included in the campaign were built with hardtop quarter windows that may not have been properly installed, so they risk falling off while driving.

Assigned recall number 24V-142 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall applies to 7,527 units of the 2023 and 2024 Bronco built between November 6 and December 6, 2023. Ford estimates that the problem is present in about 46% of the recalled models, and it adds that the Heritage Series version is not part of the recall because its windows have a different attachment mechanism.

Ford explains that the rear quarter windows "require a two-step priming process prior to installation onto the hardtop surface." However, in some of the recalled SUVs one of the primer layers "may not have been applied to the glass surface at a sub-assembly facility." This problem increases the risk of the windows becoming loose and falling off, which creates a road hazard and in turn increases the risk of an accident. The company adds that drivers may experience wind noise, a rattling noise, or a water leak before either window falls off.

The company points out that it discovered the defect while carrying out internal tests on December 4, 2023. It found the root of the problem by carrying out an X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy analysis and by interviewing some of its supplier's personnel. It hasn't received warranty claims, customer complaints, or field reports related to the issue. It's also not aware of accidents or injuries caused by a falling window.

Owners of affected SUVs will be notified by mail starting April 8. They'll be asked to take their Bronco to an authorized dealership so that a technician can inspect the hardtop windows and re-install them if needed according to the company's approved service procedure.