As has been the tradition with Maserati over the past couple of decades, now that the four-seat GT coupe has launched, it's time for the drop-top version. And this latest convertible adopts the same name as its predecessor: GranCabrio. It is, in almost every respect, the same car as the GranTurismo, but with a fabric roof and a bit more weight.

Said roof is available in five colors: a navy blue, dark red, black, grey and "greige." It is indeed fabric in order to fold more compactly and allow for cargo space with the top folded, though it will still take up a bit of trunk space when retracted. It also folds quickly at just 14 seconds, and it will come back up in 16. Operation of the top can be done at speeds up to 31 mph. To keep occupants comfy in all temperatures with the top down, the front seats have air vents in the seat backs to blow air onto the neck. Optionally available is a fold-open wind blocker that fits behind the front seats, though it can't be used with rear occupants.

The soft top does bring some extra weight, around 220 pounds compared to the equivalent coupe. Maserati didn't specify exactly what contributes to the gain – whether it's more just top components or if some of it comes from chassis reinforcements (both seem likely). Interestingly, the extra weight actually gives the GranCabrio slightly better balance than the GranCoupe. The drop-top's front and rear weight distribution is 51/49 to the coupe's 52/48.

Maserati is only offering the GranCabrio in the top-spec Trofeo internal-combustion trim for now. That includes the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 542 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The weight does ever so slightly blunt acceleration, dropping it by 0.1 second to 3.6 compared to the GranTurismo Trofeo. The same staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels and Brembo brakes carry over from the coupe, too. And while the Trofeo is the only version for now, Maserati notes that the chassis remains designed for internal combustion and electric power, so an all-electric Folgore and more entry-level Modena gas-powered models will likely be added later.

Maserati did not give a specific time for when the GranCabrio will hit dealers, but it should be sometime this year. Pricing is also a mystery, but should carry a premium over the GranTurismo coupe.

Related video: