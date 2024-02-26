Hendrick Motorsports 40th Anniversary Chevy Camaro is a souvenir for fans

Even though the last Chevrolet Camaro came off the production line in December, new examples of the pony car won't leave our lives for some time yet — buyers, after all, took home two new Dodge Vipers and six new Hyundai Velosters last year. There will even be some original special editions, such as this one from Hendrick Motorsport. Founded in 1984 and now one of NASCAR's legendary modern teams, Rick Hendrick and his crew began their 40th anniversary year by winning the Daytona 500 for the ninth time with William Byron behind the wheel of the #24 Camaro, teammate Alex Bowman in the #48 Camaro in second. Hendrick used the same venue to introduce a 40th Anniversary Camaro that will be for sale this year at certain Hendrick Automotive Group Chevrolet dealerships.

The celebratory Camaro run is, naturally, limited to 40 units. Each comes in SS 1LE trim and Radiant Red Tintcoat exterior paint as a nod to rubies being the 40th anniversary gemstone. Identifiers are found all around, such as an individually numbered graphic on the front bumper and on the steering wheel, 40th anniversary plaques on the fenders, 40th anniversary puddle lights and badging throughout the cabin, checkered flag graphics on the doors, and another combined with an American flag as a gunmetal gray hood stripe. Every car also comes with a special owner's kit that includes an invitation to a behind-the-scenes tour of team facilities.

Only 39 examples will be for sale, though. One will be handed over in a giveaway with a team sponsor, the Ally "Win Your Wheels" sweepstakes. Five additional winners who don't get a car get a VIP experience to November's Xfinity 500 race, the second race of the 2024 season run at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. That's the track where Hendrick Motorsports won its first race in 1984. For this year's first race at Martinsville in April, the team is painting both its race cars Radiant Red Tintcoat and Rick Hendrick will be the honorary pace car driver. The sweepstakes end September 20, fans can enter at the link or by visiting the Ally Fan Zone at a race.

Hendrick Motorsports hasn't said how much each Camaro will cost, nor when they'll be available at dealerships. Anyone who wants in on the love without having to win a contest or buy a car is invited to join the team at its North Carolina campus on May 24-25 for a Hendrick Homecoming event.