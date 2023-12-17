The last sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro has left the building

After two generations and nearly a million sales in the U.S. alone from 2009 to 2023, the latest era of the Chevrolet Camaro has concluded. The final sixth-gen Camaro convertible flexed its fabric roof on emerging from the Lansing Grand River plant on November 22. The final Camaro coupe said goodbye to the assembly facility on December 14 without so much as a gold watch or retirement party from the automaker. Chevy confirmed the details to Road & Track and sent a prepared statement that read, in part, "Camaro is a passion product... It has developed a fan base across the world and has brought people into Chevrolet dealerships for generations. The sixth generation specifically represented athleticism and composure — exuding confidence on the road and dominance on the track." The milestone comes about a month ahead of schedule; when, back in March, GM announced the end of Camaro production, it said, "The final sixth generation will come off the assembly line at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan in January 2024."

The last time the Camaro took a pause, at the demise of the fourth-gen in 2002, fans had to wait seven years for the pony car's resumption. As to how long this intermission might be, all we have for now is GM's pledge that the Camaro's show will go on, but no idea when. Global Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell said in that March declaration, "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story." If and when there's a seventh-gen Camaro, we expect it will ride on an Ultium platform and be powered by batteries. So long as there's at least one variant that has just two doors, we'll count our blessings.

Until then, Chevrolet said the name could live on in racing series' like NASCAR, IMSA, SRO, NHRA and the Australian Supercars Championship. For a more personal goodbye, the Camaro configurator remains live for strolls down memory lane, and the $14,995 Camaro Collector's Edition Package still appears to be a valid option. Yes, it's a $90,000 Camaro. But it's the last $90,000 Camaro (for now).

