Mazda lowers prices on CX-90 to match CX-70 MSRPs across all trims

Ever since the Mazda CX-70 drove onto the scene — all of one month ago — it's been less "Zoom zoom!" and more "What what?" We're willing to admit that the confusion's due to our expectations as opposed to Mazda failing to deliver on some promise; it was just so unexpected to see the same car sold by a single brand bear two names, with seating as the decider. Frankly, we could also look at this as Mazda's version of the Porsche Boxster vs. Cayman, with the aforementioned seating for differentiation instead of roof material. Getting beyond that hiccup only leads us to more wonder, though, now that we have CX-70 pricing. Two days ago, when we covered MSRPs for the CX-70, we noted that "These prices line up exactly with the CX-90's." What we failed to explain was that in order for prices to line up, Mazda drastically reduced MSRPs on the mild hybrid CX-90 and increased prices on the CX-90 PHEV.

The savings run anywhere from $1,750 to $4,050 on trims with the turbocharged 3.3-liter mild hybrid inline-six. After the $1,375 destination charge, the latest figures and their changes relative to launch pricing are:

Select: $39,220 ($1,750 less)

$39,220 ($1,750 less) Preferred: $41,820 ($3,000 less)

$41,820 ($3,000 less) Preferred Plus: $44,365 ($2,910 less)

$44,365 ($2,910 less) Premium: $47,275 ($3,000 less)

$47,275 ($3,000 less) Premium Plus: $50,275 ($4,050 less)

$50,275 ($4,050 less) S: $51,225 ($1,900 less)

$51,225 ($1,900 less) S Premium: $53,825 ($4,000 less)

$53,825 ($4,000 less) S Premium Plus: $57,325 ($4,000 less)

The CX-90 offers two additional mild hybrid trims compared to the CX-70, likely a factor of three-row midsizers being far more popular than two-row models here. CX-70 buyers can't get the entry-level Select trim, nor an entry-level S.

On the PHEV side, the plug-in CX-90 goes up compared to earlier pricing. The new MSRPs and their changes, after destination, are:

Preferred: $51,320 ($2,500)

$51,320 ($2,500) Premium: $55,775 ($1,500)

$55,775 ($1,500) Premium Plus: $58,825 ($500)

Again, there's an additional trim here compared to the CX-70, the entry-level Preferred.

We don't understand how it makes sense to spend the money marketing a second vehicle instead of putting those funds toward a single vehicle with the option of a third row. But hey, we don't need to understand it. We're happy for buyers that seating is the sole variable, and Mazda doesn't charge any premium to bring two more little humans along for the ride.

