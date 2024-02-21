2025 Mazda CX-70 pricing: Sporty two-row SUV starts at $41,820

The Mazda CX-70 revealed last month now has an official MSRP. The new two-row SUV will start at $41,820, which includes a $1,375 destination fee. That's the same price as an equivalent-trim 3-row CX-90.

The base price is for the CX-90 Turbo Preferred, which comes with a turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six matched to a 48-volt hybrid system and eight-speed automatic. Placed aft of the front axle in a longitudinal orientation, the rear-wheel-biased CX-70 should be a hoot to drive if the CX-90 is any barometer to go by.

In Turbo guise it generates 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Additional trim levels are priced as follows with destination fee included:

CX-70 Turbo Preferred: $41,820

CX-70 Turbo Premium: $47,275

CX-70 Turbo Premium Plus: $50,275

A more powerful variant of the engine called the Turbo S churns up 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That powertrain has only two trim levels:

CX-70 Turbo S Premium: $53,825

CX-70 Turbo S Premium Plus: $57,325

Finally, a PHEV comprised of a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder and 17.8 kWh battery pack, generating a total of 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, also comes in two trims:

CX-70 PHEV Premium: $55,775

CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus: $58,825

These prices line up exactly with the CX-90's. On the one hand, it's not a huge surprise considering the CX-70 and CX-90 appear to be identical cars, just with a different seating configuration and minor cosmetic changes. While the CX-70 lacks a third row, it has cavernous cargo area that lifts up to reveal additional storage beneath the floor. On the other hand, the identical pricing gives little incentive to go for the CX-70, since customers would presumably pay more for a third row.

The CX-70 offers fewer trim levels than the 2024 CX-90. On the CX-70, Mazda has done away with the Turbo Select, Turbo Preferred Plus, plain Turbo S, and PHEV Preferred trims. Technically, that means you can get a CX-90 for less if you choose the Turbo Select, which begins at $39,220, at least for the remainder of the 2024 model year. Read between the lines and you can probably guess where the 2025 CX-90 trims will be headed.

Along with the pricing, Mazda has announced the color palette for the CX-70, which includes a new premium color called Melting Copper Metallic. We have yet to drive the CX-70, but expect it to be a brilliant performer like the CX-90. The CX-70 might not be the smaller, lighter vehicle we were hoping for, but that makes the desire for a straight-six sedan built on Mazda's RWD platform even stronger.