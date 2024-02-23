2024 Jeep Compass base price drops below $28,000

When the 2024 Jeep Compass was first announced, it came with a price drop that brought the base model below $30,000. And now Jeep has dropped the prices again. The entry-level Sport trim now starts at $27,495 including the $1,595 destination charge. That's a reduction of $2,500 compared to the original 2024 price.

The trim range has shrunk as well. In addition to Sport, the only trims are Latitude, Latitude Lux, Limited and Trailhawk. The Altitude, High Altitude and (RED) models are gone. The remaining trims also see substantial price cuts, with the largest being for the Latitude with a difference of $2,930. Here's the full range of prices, with the difference in parentheses.

Sport: $27,495 (-$2,500)

Latitude: $31,765 (-$2,930)

Latitude Lux: $33,490 (-$2,645)

Limited: $35,340 (-$2,050)

Trailhawk: $35,490 (-$2,795)

Other than pricing, the 2024 Compass is unchanged. It continues to have an all-wheel drive as standard, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. And of course, the 2024 Compass is on dealer lots right now.

