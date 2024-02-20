GM issues stop-sale order for 2024 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon pickups

General Motors has issued a stop sale for the midsize 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and 2024 GMC Canyon pickups due to software problems, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday. The newspaper had previously reported that trucks were piling up in GM's Wentzville Assembly holding lot. Well, now we know why. As happened with the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV late last year, the midsize pickups are grounded until further notice.

While GM declined to reveal the nature of the software issues to the Free Press, we've seen the chaos inflicted by the company's current digital suite manifest in the Blazer's rocky launch. In some cases, those EVs were effectively bricked (whether permanently or temporarily) by glitches that plagued the infotainment. And because modern infotainment touches virtually every aspect of vehicle operation, what might sound like a trivial issue can quickly snowball. The Edmunds test vehicle produced "the single longest list of major faults" the outlet had ever seen.

Some trucks have already shipped to dealers and will remain on hold there until serviced and released; it appears GM will continue to hold trucks at its Missouri production facility until they receive software updates to address the ongoing issues. GM did not provide a timetable for software fixes or the resumption of customer deliveries.