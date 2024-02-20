2024 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid update the electrified V6

We expect around ten base variants of the 2024 Porsche Panamera. Three of them debuted at the launch of the third-generation sports sedan, the V6-powered Panamera and Panamera 4, and the V8-powered Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Two more hybrid trims are ready for public consumption now, also with V6s, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. They start with the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter six-cylinder in the standard, non-hybrid Panamera, and add electric oomph. The 4 E-Hybrid gets 300 horsepower out of its V6, 48 ponies down on the internal combustion output of the non-hybrid car. Yet, with the all-new electric motor packaged inside the PDK transmission's bell housing, total output comes to 463 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. That's 115 hp and 111 lb-ft more than found in the non-hybrid Panamera 4 trims, and eight horses more than found in the previous 4 E-Hybrid, but 37 lb-ft less. Despite the torque deficit, gunning to 60 miles per hour takes 3.9 seconds, 0.3 second quicker than before.

The 4S E-Hybrid frees all 348 horses from the V6 pen and a few more from the motor, combined output reaching 536 hp and 553 lb-ft. This is 16 hp less than in the second-gen Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, with the same torque, and it all adds up to the same 0-60 clip of just 3.5 seconds. Top speed comes down to 180 mph, though, from 185 mph previously.

The new larger battery with a 25.9-kWh gross capacity/21.8-kWh net refills through a faster 11-kW onboard charger, up from 7 kW. Refilling "in ideal conditions" takes 2.5 hours.

Six drive modes manage the interplay of combustion and electricity. Porsche says these hybrids always start in pure E-Power electric mode, only switching into Hybrid mode when the battery charge requires it. Porsche hasn't mentioned the all-electric range yet; the last Panamera could do an estimated 19 miles on electrons alone, according to the EPA. With a larger battery, we’re expecting a few extra miles.

Drivers can select the E-Hold mode to retain the battery's current state of charge, or recharge while driving by using the E-Charge mode. The latter mode only works at speeds above 34 miles per hour, and only juices the pack up to 80% to leave room in the pack for regenerative braking. Sport mode keeps the battery around 20% once the SOC falls that low, Sport Plus targets at least 30% state-of-charge.

Standard kit beyond what was offered in the second-gen sedan includes 14-way comfort seats, a heated steering wheel, soft close doors and lane change assist with rear cross traffic alert. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid sits on 19-inch wheels hiding black brake calipers, while the 4S E-Hybrid ups rolling stock to 20 inches, and ups braking performance and cosmetics with red calipers that, on the front axle, contain 10 pistons. The spicier trim also fits Sport tailpipes, previously a $950 option.

Both can be ordered now, deliveries aren't expected to begin until autumn. The 2024 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid begins at $117,495 after the $1,995 destination charge, the 4S E-Hybrid at $128,795. At some point, we expect the Panamera in 4S, GTS, Turbo S, and Turbo S E-Hybrid trims as well.