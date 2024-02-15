Cyan Racing shows slightly tamer resto-modded Volvo P1800 GT

Cyan Racing, which was known as Polestar until Volvo purchased the rights to the name in 2015, has unveiled an evolution of its resto-modded P1800 that puts a bigger emphasis on comfort. Called GT, the coupe remains as attractive as its more track-focused sibling.

If you need a refresher course, Cyan Racing branched out into street-legal cars when it unveiled a P1800 with classic good looks and modern performance in 2020. That was arguably the worst year to launch anything, let alone an expensive reboot of a relatively obscure classic, but Cyan was on to something: it didn't take long for the brand to receive its first orders.

Viewed from the outside, the GT looks a lot like Cyan's original P1800. It features two-piece bumpers, a front splitter, wheel arch flares and a racing-style fuel filler cap that pokes through the trunk lid. It's inside that you'll find some of the bigger changes: Cyan fitted more comfort-oriented front seats and installed a different roll cage, for example. The brand also notes that it installed more sound-deadening material.

Power still comes from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, though it has been tuned with a focus on drivability rather than on flat-out performance. How much power varies from car to car. The output of Cyan's previous P1800-based builds ranges from 350 to 420 horsepower. The turbo-four spins the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission, and the coupe weighs less than 2,200 pounds thanks in part to a carbon fiber body. The adjustable suspension system is specific to the GT and softer than the track-bound model's, too.

Cyan notes that production of the P1800 GT will be limited, though it doesn't have a specific number of units in mind. Every build starts with a donor P1800, and production takes place in Gothenburg, Sweden. The process requires between 12 and 15 months of work per car. As for pricing, it depends on how the car is configured. Cyan told Autoblog that the average price of the cars built so far hovers around $600,000.

That's a lot, but customers keep coming: Cyan notes the second car from the production run has already been shipped to the United States.