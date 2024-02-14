Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamonds Edition has actual diamonds

Mercedes-Benz is helping 300 of its customers celebrate Valentine's Day with a very, very expensive gift. It released a limited-edition version of the G-Class called Stronger Than Diamonds that features real diamonds, a specific paint color, and several unique interior accents.

Based on the G550, the Stronger Than Diamonds is finished in a new shade of pink called Manufaktur Rosewood Gray Magno that was created specifically for it. Mercedes-Benz also added a contrasting black roof panel, an embossed diamond logo on each exterior door handle, and black-finished wheels. You won't find real diamonds on the outside, as that would make the G550 a rolling target for vandalism.

Diamonds pop up as soon as you unlock the doors: There's a 0.25-carat diamond embedded into each of the four stainless-steel door locks. Mercedes-Benz also fitted edition-specific illuminated door sill plates and added a "Stronger Than Diamonds" emblem on the key fob. Photos of the interior haven't been released yet, but it should match the exterior with black leather upholstery and Rosé-colored contrast stitching.

There's nothing new under the hood, so power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, and it sends the burly G550 from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz will build 300 units of the G550 Stronger Than Diamonds Edition globally. There's no word yet on how many of these will end up in our market or how much they'll cost, but it's reasonable to assume the model will be rare, sought-after, and correspondingly expensive. Each example will come with an indoor car cover and a certificate from the Responsible Jewelry Council verifying the origin of the diamonds.

For context, the base 2024 G550 carries a base price of $144,150 including a $1,150 destination charge. Factor in the equipment, the paint color, the diamonds, and the limited availability, and pricing for the Stronger Than Diamonds Edition could hover in the vicinity of $200,000.