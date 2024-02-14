2024 Honda Africa Twin detailed with engine and chassis updates

Honda's motorcycle division has detailed the 2024 Africa Twin range, which benefits from a long list of design, chassis and mechanical changes. The adventure model will be offered in two trim levels that put a focus on off-road capability and on-road comfort, respectively.

Shown above in Grand Prix Red, the base Africa Twin gets a five-position windscreen, tubeless tires, and redesigned fairing. Honda also tweaked the valve timing, redesigned the intake and exhaust systems, increased the compression ratio, and updated the electronics. The brand tells us that these updates make the Africa Twin more capable in the wide variety of terrain conditions enthusiasts normally ride it in.

Pictured below in Pearl White, the Adventure Sports ES is marketed as the more versatile choice in the range. Honda expects it will spend more time on the pavement than the base version so it lowered the seat height, reduced the suspension travel, and fitted a 19-inch front wheel. The ES also offers an electronically-controlled suspension system, heated grips, and a larger fuel tank for more riding range.

Both variants receive the same updated 1.1-liter parallel-twin water-cooled engine. Honda hasn't released specifications yet, but it points out that the mechanical changes made increase horsepower and provide a 7% increase in torque. Regardless of the model chosen, buyers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch unit linked to shift paddles. Cruise control is available as well.

Technology is also part of the package; even motorcycle riders want connectivity in 2024. Both variants of the Africa Twin ship with a 6.5-inch touchscreen that displays a configurable instrument cluster, and they feature Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity. The latter is more useful than it might sound: It allows the rider to communicate with other riders using a compatible wireless headset.

Pricing for the 2024 Honda Africa Twin starts at $14,799 when buyers select the manual transmission. Going for the dual-clutch transmission bumps that figure to $15,599. The manual and automatic variants of the Adventure Sports ES cost $17,599 and $18,399, respectively.