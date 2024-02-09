Welcome to day two of the Chicago Auto Show. It's been a slow one, admittedly, with only a couple of manufacturers presenting new models to the automotive media, so we've been looking for fun items that might go otherwise undiscovered for lack of available limelight.
- Chicago 2024: 2025 Kia Carnival revealed with new hybrid powertrain option
- Chicago 2024: 2025 Kia K5 gets new look, more power, and better tech
Chicago remains a force among American consumer auto shows and still claims to be the largest such exposition on the American circuit, even in 2024. That ain't nothin'. Planning to go in person? Check out our guide to the 2024 show.
If not, keep us bookmarked because we've got you covered. Autoblog News Editor Joel Stocksdale will be on the ground, looking for the fun items that aren't being spoon-fed to absentee outlets. Stay tuned throughout the next two days as we search under the rugs and between the couch cushions at McCormick Place in hopes of finding something worthwhile to share with all of you. Failing that, we hear Subaru has dogs. Worst case scenario, Autoblog becomes Doggoblog for two days in February. That doesn't sound so bad, right?
Up close with the Tesla Cybertruck
Turns out there's a reason all those Cybertrucks on display around the country are behind ropes. Keeping one of these things clean is going to be a full-time job. Good thing they're being marketed to truck buyers who don't care about keeping things shiny.
Right?
Do you like Camaros?
Look, kids. Iron man!
RDJ's Dream Cars has a presence on the floor, complete with cars featured on the show, and it looks like you might even be able to win one.
Hummervanlife
Stocksdale has made camp in the Hummer EV EarthCruiser.
Dogs!
Nothing has become more reliable on the US auto show circuit than the presence of Subaru's rescue dogs. These are all shelter animals that are available for adoption.
Better days
Chicago is slow this year, no doubt, but it has seen better days. Here are some of our favorite reveals from previous shows:
Day two!
Good morning! The bulk of the news is already behind us, but Stocksdale returns to the floor today in search of more weirdness. Stay tuned.
In the books
That's a lid on day one from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show. We'll be back first-thing tomorrow morning for media day two. Thanks for following along!
More from Joel:
You don’t see these much anymore.
Blue Beetle
Not that one. Stocksdale:
VW is celebrating 75 years in America, and it brought classic models like this 1949 Beetle.
Nissan's Forsberg Frontier
Stocksdale, from the floor:
The Forsberg Frontier is pretty neat, but man, Nissan really nailed it with the retro package. The Arctic Trucks Ariya that went pole to pole is here too.
Imagine keeping this clean.
Palmer writes:
The 2025 Carnival's new blue and white interior combo is fire (or as James more accurately called it, ice). Kia's been on a roll with unique interior color options as of late, and the fact that you can get this combo in a minivan is just plain awesome. Maybe just keep your detailer on speed dial if you plan on using your minivan as a minivan.
Cybertruck watch
We've learned there's a Tesla Cybertruck on the floor; Stocksdale is investigating.
Flag planted.
From Stocksdale:
More or less set up. First impressions: The show is weird this year. It's only half the convention space.
Pizzablog!
Doggoblog can wait; for now, let's try some Pizzablog. Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore has some thoughts:
While we await news, and here’s hoping there is some, I figured I’d start off the day with a ranking of the best pizzas. It is the Chicago Auto Show, and Chicago’s deep dish pizza is arguably the most polarizing.
I rank it second.
Detroit is No. 1, with the best combination of cheese, sauce and crust. I like Chicago-style quite a bit. The heavy setup is often panned as a casserole, but I like the depth of cheese and richness of the sauce on top.
New York is solid if you like thinner pies, and it’s best after, say, beers.
Honorable mention to New Haven style, which is thin, crusty and characterful.
Let’s see what others think.
And we're live!
Welcome to the first of the 2024 Chicago Auto Show's two media days. There's no sugar-coating it; we're expecting a slow drip with a show this modest being spread out over 48 hours of potential coverage, but we're determined to make the most of it just the same. Stocksdale's on his way to the floor and we should have our first live updates here shortly. Stay tuned!
