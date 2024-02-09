Welcome to day two of the Chicago Auto Show. It's been a slow one, admittedly, with only a couple of manufacturers presenting new models to the automotive media, so we've been looking for fun items that might go otherwise undiscovered for lack of available limelight.

Chicago remains a force among American consumer auto shows and still claims to be the largest such exposition on the American circuit, even in 2024. That ain't nothin'. Planning to go in person? Check out our guide to the 2024 show.

If not, keep us bookmarked because we've got you covered. Autoblog News Editor Joel Stocksdale will be on the ground, looking for the fun items that aren't being spoon-fed to absentee outlets. Stay tuned throughout the next two days as we search under the rugs and between the couch cushions at McCormick Place in hopes of finding something worthwhile to share with all of you. Failing that, we hear Subaru has dogs. Worst case scenario, Autoblog becomes Doggoblog for two days in February. That doesn't sound so bad, right?