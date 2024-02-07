2025 Mini Cooper and Cooper S hit the gas, raise the price

Mini's "Power of Choice" smorgasbord — its mix of gas, diesel, PHEV, and battery-electric powertrains — grows with these, the gas-powered 2025 Mini Cooper and Mini Cooper S. For the U.S. market S trim, we'll get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, able to get the hotter hatch from zero to 60 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds. These numbers represent improvements of 21 hp and 15 lb-ft over today's Cooper S, and a 60-mph sprint that's 0.1 second faster. Mini's refusing to share output figures for the standard Cooper that will use the same engine with lower gumption, preferring to wait until closer to launch. Other markets will slot a base turbocharged three-cylinder engine into the lineup, that mill making 154 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque. The current turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder in the base U.S.-market Mini makes 134 hp and 162 lb-ft, so buyers are in for improvements no matter what market they're in and which engines they get.

Outside of powertrain, the primary points line up with what we saw on the 2025 Mini Cooper E and SE, albeit with a touch more ornamentation because this hatch doesn't pray to the god of ultimate aero. That's how you get tweaks like curved door handles, a hem of black cladding that trims the wheel arches, and more texture applied to the rear bumper insert. The LED headlights and LED matrix taillights feature three customizable signatures called Classic, Favoured, and JCW, so you can choose your own adventure for your car’s outward appearance and welcome illumination.

Those are the three theme names for configuration, too. There will be three available roof colors, the Favoured theme adding the option of a multi-hued roof with a three-color gradient. Down low, Mini plans to offer 17- and 18-inch aero wheels in the U.S. Our 16-inch wheels, like the three-cylinder, won't make it to the new model year, although other markets will get them.

The cabin in the photo car possesses a little less razzle dazzle than the bright or patterned multi-tone textures seen in other reveal models. That can be addressed in the configurator with colors or with the optional Mini Experience Modes. The Modes use two projector units in the cabin ceiling to flash designs onto the instrument panel, as seen here. Relocating the gear selector to a steering column stalk has opened up space for the Wireless Charging Shelf 2.0 for smartphone charging. Unlike on the EVs, the two cupholders for front occupants are lined up transversely at the base of the dash, instead of running down the spin of the center tunnel area.

The U.S.-market 2025 Cooper S enters production first, next month, the base Cooper heading down lines in July . MSRPs after the $995 destination charge, and their changes from the 2024 Cooper, will be:

Cooper: $29,945 ($3,150)

$29,945 ($3,150) Cooper S: $33,195 ($3,100)

