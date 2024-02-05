2024 GMC Acadia drops two lower trims, entry price starts at $43,995

GMC unveiled the third-generation Acadia at last summer's Detroit Auto Show, loading as many instances of "More" as it could. The all-new midsizer is longer, taller, with more room for occupants and cargo, more standard features, and a more powerful engine with a higher tow rating. The exterior dimensions return the Acadia a footprint closer to the SUV's first-gen proportions, that SUV about 201 inches long. For the 2024 version, overall length stretched another 10.6 inches to 205 inches, swallowing a wheelbase that grew 8.4 inches to nearly match that of the related Chevrolet Traverse, and overall height climbed 3.2 inches — except on the AT4 trim, which sits another inch higher thanks to a suspension lift.

Plumping the exterior makes more room for occupants and cargo, GMC saying second-row passengers enjoy 27% more seat room while cargo gets 80% more space, 12.8 cubic feet formerly compared to nearly 23 cubes now.

The new engine is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 328 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, outdoing the 2023 Acadia's retired, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that made 228 hp and 258 lb-ft, and the retired 3.6-liter six-cylinder that made 310 hp and 270 lb-ft. It shifts through an eight-speed automatic, a loss of one cog compared to the 2023 Acadia transmission. The additional gumption means gains for the tow rating, now maxed at 5,000 pounds. That's anywhere from 1,000 to 1,700 pounds more than before.

The new Acadia also comes standard with new ADAS features like enhanced lane keep assist, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, and rear park assist, and offers Super Cruise.

Early pricing info reveals that "More" extends to the window sticker, which should surprise no one. These aren't minor bumps, either. Assuming destination holds steady at $1,395, MSRPs for the 2024 Acadia and their differences from 2023 are:

Elevation: $43,995 (New trim)

$43,995 (New trim) AT4: $51,395 ($6,600)

$51,395 ($6,600) Denali: $55,695 ($6,195)

Some small print:

These figures pay for front-wheel drive except on the AT4, which is AWD only. Getting AWD on those other trims costs $2,000, same as now.

The 2023 Acadia started with an entry-level SLE trim that cost $38,195, and that's been booted from the lineup, so too the SLT trim that started at $42,495.

The 2024 Acadia Elevation brings GMC's familiar trim name into the Acadia ranks, its MSRP representing a $5,800 rise over the former entry price for the Acadia line. When trying to compare like-for-like, though, the gap is reasonable. The 2023 Acadia SLT with the V6 started at $42,990, a mere $1,005 under the 2024 Acadia Elevation that's larger, more powerful, more capable, with more standard equipment. The AT4 and Denali add more tech and features to their offer, like the AT4 getting an off-road-tuned suspension with that lift and hydraulic rebound control, and the Denali doubling its Bose audio speaker count to 16.

The 2024 Acadia should reach dealers shortly.