Ayrton Senna's famous Formula 1 McLaren racer receives the Lego treatment

The Formula 1 season may be on hiatus just for now for the winter, but at Lego, new race cars are almost ready to roll out.

At the top of any committed race fan’s list would likely be the McLaren MP4/4. That’s because this model is also called the “Ayrton Senna set.” So it’s really that connection that makes the car — and the colorful, detailed Senna mini figure that’s included — such a nifty memento for those who followed the Brazilian’s fabulous, tragic career.

The 1988 racer, ranked as one of the most successful F1 race cars of all time, is to become available as a Lego kit on March 1, priced at $80.

Also scheduled for launch next month are a pair of Lego Speed Champions sets created in collaboration with McLaren Racing and BMW, and two Lego Technic cars from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team.

The MP4/4 is sure to be the most desirable of the new sets. Numbered set #10330, it's part of the less intricate Icons series (not as detailed as the Technics kits; the Icons range also includes the Eiffel Tower and the Titanic). It comprises 693 pieces and is rated for ages 18-plus.

As far as detail features, the designers gave plenty of thought to the mechanicals, adding working steering, rod suspension, an adjustable rear wing, slick tires, mirrors, a gearshift and a detailed turbocharged V6 engine. The livery is simple red and white, and the “podium” stand displays the car’s stats. The profile is accurately low and sleek, the tires and wheels a dominant cue to the nature of the vehicle.

The separate goodie shows a little person holding a trophy and Senna's signature yellow racing helmet.

The MP4/4 is not the car Senna was driving when he was killed at Imola on May 1, 1994. That was a Williams FW16.

The collectible, which is meant to be built by adults, measures over 5 inches high, 12.5 inches long and 6.5 inches wide.

Among the other new sets scheduled for March is the Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance, which was driven last year by Lewis Hamilton — soon to join the Ferrari team — and George Russell, and has bedeviled them both. Set aside a couple of evenings for this one: It’s made up 1,642 parts.