2025 BMW 4 Series coupe, convertible get mild-hybrid tech, other mild changes

The whole BMW 4 Series coupe and convertible line has been updated, from the entry-level 430i up to the M4. We'll be focusing on the regular 4 Series variants, here, and the changes are quite modest, although they're applied to just about every aspect of the vehicle from the styling to the new mild-hybrid engines.
The engines are really the most interesting change to the 4 Series. Both the base 2.0-liter turbo inline-four and the higher-output 3.0-liter inline-six now get a 48-volt starter-generator that provides mild electric assist. It's primarily for smoother and extended engine-off periods approaching and leaving stops. So, despite it being a new addition to the engines, output is quite similar.
The four-cylinder actually has the same numbers: 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The power is available just a touch sooner, and torque just a touch later than before. BMW does note though that there are additional changes under the hood such as being a Miller-cycle engine and getting related changes to intake ports, combustion chambers, valve timing and fuel injection. Fuel economy numbers haven't been announced yet (nor for the six-cylinder), though hopefully there will be improvements with the mild-hybrid addition.
- 2025 BMW 430i
BMW didn't highlight as many internal changes to the six-cylinder as with the four-cylinder, but it does have a different, and actually greater, output than the current model. The new, lightly hybridized six makes 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The current one makes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. Some of that is due to the 48-volt motor, which BMW notes makes 11 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque in the six-cylinder (it didn't specify how much the four-cylinder's motor makes). Unlike the four-cylinder's starter-generator motor, which is connected to the engine via a belt, the six-cylinder's is attached directly to the crankshaft. That enables it to run longer than 10 seconds at a time, and thus its power can be added to the total listed output for a little boost.
As for the rest of the car, the changes are all on detail level. It has newly designed headlights and taillights. The M440i gets a black-trimmed grille with slats that tie it closer to the M4. New colors are available inside and out, and there are new wheel designs. The interior gets a slightly tweaked dashboard with center vents that are more hidden, and ambient lighting has been added across those vents. Shift paddles are standard now, too, along with the ability to connect your phone's data plan to the on-board eSIM card. It's also compatible with 5G data.
Pricing starts at $51,695 for the 430i coupe. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option across the board Pricing for the rest of the line is below. And the new 4 Series will become available in March.
- Coupe
- 430i: $51,695
- M440i: $65,245
- Convertible
- 430i: $59,695
- M440i: $73,245
