2025 BMW 4 Series coupe, convertible get mild-hybrid tech, other mild changes

The whole BMW 4 Series coupe and convertible line has been updated, from the entry-level 430i up to the M4. We'll be focusing on the regular 4 Series variants, here, and the changes are quite modest, although they're applied to just about every aspect of the vehicle from the styling to the new mild-hybrid engines.

The engines are really the most interesting change to the 4 Series. Both the base 2.0-liter turbo inline-four and the higher-output 3.0-liter inline-six now get a 48-volt starter-generator that provides mild electric assist. It's primarily for smoother and extended engine-off periods approaching and leaving stops. So, despite it being a new addition to the engines, output is quite similar.

The four-cylinder actually has the same numbers: 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The power is available just a touch sooner, and torque just a touch later than before. BMW does note though that there are additional changes under the hood such as being a Miller-cycle engine and getting related changes to intake ports, combustion chambers, valve timing and fuel injection. Fuel economy numbers haven't been announced yet (nor for the six-cylinder), though hopefully there will be improvements with the mild-hybrid addition.