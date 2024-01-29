Aston Martin previews next Vantage, GT3 racing model

The first new Aston Martin model of 2024 is around the corner. The company will unveil the next-generation Vantage in February, and it published a preview image to give us an idea of what it has in store. It also announced plans to take the model racing around the globe.

While some carmakers give new models a new name, Aston Martin is staying close to its heritage: the Vantage's replacement will be called Vantage, just like the outgoing Vantage replaced the last-generation Vantage. The preview image shows that the fenders get a deeper vent that’s split by an "Aston Martin" emblem, and the current car's clamshell hood disappears. We'll need to be patient to see more of it.

Earlier spy shots hint at redesigned headlights that bring the Vantage in line with the DB12 unveiled in 2023; a new-look grille, and reshaped taillights. The model will again be available as a coupe and as a Volante-badged convertible.

We're also, of course, curious to find out what it shares with its predecessor under the sheet metal. Power for the current Vantage comes from a version of the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 built by Mercedes-AMG and tuned in-house to send 503 horsepower to the rear wheels. Our crystal ball tells us the V8 will return with more power, though this is just an educated guess. Aston Martin is done with V12s, so don't expect the 12-cylinder model to come back.

Aston Martin will lift the veil off of the new Vantage on February 12, and enthusiasts are getting a three-for-one deal. On that same day, the brand will also present the GT3-specification version of the coupe and the AMR24 car it will enter in the 2024 season of Formula One.

