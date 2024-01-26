A cheap Tesla, an Apple car, an electric Jeep and other refreshed cars | Autoblog Podcast #816

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale, and they cover a wide range of topics. They discuss refreshed models from GM and VW including the new Blackwing Cadillacs, the Chevy Equinox, and the GTI. They also talk about the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV and the possibility of a cheap Tesla (codenamed Redwood) and even a car from Apple. Then there's a quick talk about the cars they've driven followed by our "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #816
- 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing get refreshed styling, massive screen
- 2025 VW GTI revealed: Buttons return but the stickshift retires
- 2025 Chevy Equinox gets a big redesign, adds Activ trim
- 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S goes on sale this fall with 600 electric horsepower
- Tesla plans to build new 'Redwood' model in mid-2025
- The Apple car apparently still exists, could debut in 2028 with reduced autonomy
