A cheap Tesla, an Apple car, an electric Jeep and other refreshed cars | Autoblog Podcast #816

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale, and they cover a wide range of topics. They discuss refreshed models from GM and VW including the new Blackwing Cadillacs, the Chevy Equinox, and the GTI. They also talk about the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV and the possibility of a cheap Tesla (codenamed Redwood) and even a car from Apple. Then there's a quick talk about the cars they've driven followed by our "Spend My Money" segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #816

