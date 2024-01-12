Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon

Lexus just revealed the RZ 450e F Sport Performance special edition model at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, and it’s one sporty-looking electric crossover. Limited to just 100 total vehicles set for sale in Japan, we’ll sadly never see it on our shores, but it’s a neat project worth taking a closer look at anyway.

The F Sport Performance starts with the AWD 450e version of the RZ. It doesn’t get any extra horsepower and torque than the standard model, but it does get better handling thanks to new dampers and springs honed on the track at Toyota’s Shimoyama Technical Center. Unique 21-inch wheels are installed, and that’s only the start of the appearance changes.

Lexus says the F Sport Performance features 17 new aero parts, and a quick look at the photos leaves no doubt to the holistic design changes made for this special edition. The double carbon fiber wing setup is the most obvious, featuring one wing hanging off the roof and a second from the trailing edge of the raked rear hatch. There’s even a spoiler sticking out of the rear hatch below that second wing! A carbon fiber splitter with blue accents graces the front end, and a vented hood keeps the theme going. Unique fender and aero elements around the wheels aim to improve the aero profile further, and a special rear valance completes the aero job.

The exterior is finished in a new matte paint color called Hakugin (described as white-silver) that Lexus says is “inspired by the silent silver world of light and shadow.” All of the blue and black accents are meant to stand out against the matte paint, and the blue carries over to the interior. The black Ultrasuede seats are accented with blue stitching, and you’ll also notice blue trim all over the dash and elsewhere throughout the car’s insides.

If you live in Japan and want one of these special RZs, you’ll need to enter a lottery system to win a chance at purchasing one of the 100 Lexus is producing. Converted from Japanese yen to U.S. dollars, this RZ’s price is the equivalent of just under $82,000.

